UPDATE: 6 News is on scene now. The area is blocked off at Seymour St. Officers from Lansing Police and Michigan State Police have also blocked Madison St. Walnut St. and W. Saginaw. A spokesperson from LPD says there is no update on the situation at this time.

Scene of an officer-involved in Lansing. (WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking people to avoid the 300 block of West Saginaw Highway.

A Twitter post from the agency says there was an officer involved shooting. The message was sent out at 7:11 p.m. 6 News has a team on the way to the scene.

Screenshot of X alert from Lansing Police. (WLNS)

The area is just blocks from Lansing Community College with a cross street of Seymour St.

This is developing story.