Update: Two people shot near Fleetwood Diner in Lansing

UPDATE (4:40am) – 6 News have confirmed two people have been shot but both have non-life threatening injuries

Lansing Police are currently investigating, speaking to all parties involved.

It is an ongoing investigation.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News is working to get more details about a police situation happening at the Fleetwood Diner on S. Cedar St.several

We’re told several police cars are parked outside and the restaurant is taped off.

