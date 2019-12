(WLNS) 3:28 p.m.: A tense situation has ended in Jackson.

Police surrounded a house on Ganson St. in Jackson. Four people were removed from the house. It is believed that the fifth person was removed from the house, bringing an end to the standoff.

The incident began around 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

There are no reports of injuries.

