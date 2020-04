Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Dewitt Area Fire Department responded to a fire in Olive Township today on the 3400 E. Centerline Rd block between Krepps & Chandler Roads.

The fire began around 10:30 a.m. in the attached garage. It caught fire and destroyed a car inside.

The home was heavily damaged as well.

No injuries have been reported at this time and police are still searching for a cause.