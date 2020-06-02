DeWitt City Hall re-opens

The DeWitt City Hall is now open to serve the public.

The hours of operation are 8am- 5pm Monday through Friday with all city services resuming.

As a reminder, people can still use the drop box located on the traffic island at the entrance of the parking lot.

To protect City of DeWitt staff and other visitors at City Hall, please remember:

•Visitors are encouraged to wear face mask when visiting City Hall

•Visitors should not enter the building if they have a fever, atypical cough or atypical shortness of breath

•Hand washing and hand sanitizer is available for all visitors