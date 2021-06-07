Dewitt community rallies in search of stolen pig ornament

Dewitt, Mich. (WLNS) — This little piggy went to market, this little piggy went home, this little piggy had Roast Beef and this little piggy was stolen.

Rich and Gavin Kelley came home on Memorial day and noticed their favorite lawn decoration was missing.

“We’d just bought goats from a flea market up north, we were coming around that corner over there and we were just like ‘the pig is gone’,” Gavin said.

Lawn ornaments are important to the Kelley’s — Rich owns one of the largest antique stores in Michigan and Gavin sells nerf toys on the side. For years, they’ve enjoyed collecting and decorating their yard together.

“Yeah, just father and son bonding,” Gavin said.

Especially for the holidays. Dozens of inflatable decorations for Halloween, Christmans, Easter and even St. Patricks day. Rich says neighbors drive by and thank them for the displays — but one stands above all the rest.

“We got the pig because we enjoyed it, but it really took off in the community,” Rich said. “People say their kids drive out of the way to see the pig, kids are naming the pig, we’ve got like eight names for the pig. The community just loves the pig even more than we do.

“Wilber was one, Jimmy was another, of course one of the girls called it Paige and one called it Pinky.”

6 News wanted to get to the bottom of this, so we interviewed a few witnesses to the crime; but none were willing to talk. In the end, the Kelley’s say they’re upset the pig was stolen, but they have faith.

“We don’t think somebody stole the pig, we just think senior prank or something maybe,” Rich said. “We want our pig back, the community wants our pig back… so no questions asked, just return the pig.”