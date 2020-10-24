DeWitt finishes regular season with pristine 6-0 record

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – On Friday night at Memorial Stadium DeWitt hosted Stevensville Lakeshore in a top-10 matchup in Divison 3 and the No. 1 ranked Panthers made sure to set the tone early.

Already up 7-0 in the first quarter, junior quarterback Tyler Holtz found one of his favorite receivers, Tommy McIntosh, for a 28-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead. It was one of McIntosh’s two touchdowns on the night. As far as Holtz, he completed 14-of-21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Oh, and Panthers’ run game made sure to impress once more before heading into the postseason. DeWitt rushed for 233 yards and senior running back Andrew Debri led the way with 61 yards on 10 carries, to lift DeWitt to the 43-6 win.

The Panthers cap off the regular season with a pristine 6-0 overall record, while finishing 3-0 in the CAAC Blue to claim a share of the conference title for a second straight year with East Lansing.

Next up is the 2020 MHSAA playoffs, and the Panthers will find out who they’re playing, and where, come Sunday.