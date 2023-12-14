LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Five medium-sized high school marching bands are in the running for the best Metallica musical performance, and DeWitt High School is one of them.

Bands in the competition used a library of marching band charts for Metallica songs to practice and record performances. Professional judges narrowed the competition to five finalists in each category.

DeWitt High School marching band performs Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” (DeWitt High School Marching Band)

The members of the heavy metal band will choose the winner out of the five finalists, and the winner in each category will win $15,000 in musical equipment for their school.

Even if a school isn’t picked by Metallica, they can still win the Fan Favorite competition in their category, as the result of public voting on the website. That prize is worth $10,000.

To watch DeWitt High School and other school bands’ Metallica performances and to cast your vote, go here.