LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A DeWitt man was bound over for trial Friday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Peter Counseller, 57, faces up to 50 years in prison. He was charged in May in an East Lansing court with one count of Embezzlement by an Agent in excess of $100,000, one count of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult in excess of $100,000, and two counts of filing tax returns. Each embezzlement count is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and each tax count is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Counseller allegedly used the elderly woman’s money to pay his mortgage, take vacations and pay other personal expenses. He is also accused of failing to report this income on his Michigan income tax returns.

“Many in our state work their entire lives to build a comfortable retirement, and it’s tragic they must then worry about protecting their life savings from predators in positions of authority over their assets,” Nessel said. “My office will continue to work tirelessly to hold accountable those who victimize our state’s seniors and other vulnerable adults.”

Counseller waived his preliminary examination and will next appear in the 30th Circuit Court in Lansing. The date has not yet been set.