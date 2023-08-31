LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the wake of last week’s car crash that killed two Mason High School teens, the principals of DeWitt and Mason high schools released a message Thursday calling for unity.

The two schools will faceoff on the gridiron Thursday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“Tonight, let’s model for the entire state of Michigan how two communities can come together and celebrate our kids with dignity and respect,” says Lance Delbridge, Mason High School principal.

The crash happened Saturday morning, at about 3 a.m. The car, driven by an 18-year-old Mason man, had hit a parked vehicle, lost control and then hit another parked car.

The driver, who has not been named, was taken to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries, Ingham County said. Both of those killed were passengers. The two 16-year-old girls died.