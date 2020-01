DeWitt Charter Township, Mich. — (WLNS):

DeWitt Township Police are asking for your help in looking for two females who entered a store in DeWitt Township and took multiple bottles of liquor.

The two people also took other merchandise and concealed the items in their purses and left without paying for the items.

If you have any information on these two people, please contact the DeWitt Township Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewittwp.org.