The pursuit ended after the suspects’ vehicle crashed.

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – A police car pursuit in DeWitt early Friday morning ended after the suspects crashed their vehicle.

DeWitt police, joined by a Michigan State Police trooper, were checking out an active larceny involving suspects attempting to cut catalytic converters.

When the officers confronted the suspects on foot, they ran away and drove off in a vehicle.

The state trooper was eventually able to spot the suspects’ vehicle and attempted to pull them over.

A short chase ensued until the suspects’ vehicle crashed on North East Street near Call Street in Lansing.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Eaton Rapids, was transported to a local hospital before being taken to jail.

She was arrested for multiple charges, including third degree fleeing and eluding, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and possession of methamphetamine.

The passenger, a 23-year-old man from Lansing, also received medical clearance before being taken to jail. His charges include possession of burglary tools and receiving and concealing stolen property.