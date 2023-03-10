DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – A priest in Clinton County has been bound over for trial after being accused of stealing more than $770,000 from three other priests and giving it to his own charitable foundation.

70-year-old father David Rosenberg from Dewitt is facing charges of embezzlement, larceny and false pretenses.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, he was employed at the Saint Francis Retreat Center which includes an apartment complex for retired priests.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Rosenberg and his organization FaithFirst say he is innocent of the charges.