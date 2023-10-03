LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The DeWitt Public Schools has temporarily shut down its social media channels because of a flood of “inappropriate tagging, inappropriate comments, threats, and name-calling.”

The district notified the community on their website Tuesday, saying the attacks had been in response to a former employee’s personal social media post.

“In response to the apparent threats, we immediately contacted law enforcement and have temporarily deactivated our social media accounts while police investigate,” the statement reads in part.