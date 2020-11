A photo of one of the two subjects in an assault at a Speedway gas station in DeWitt Township.

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The DeWitt Township Police Department is looking for help in identifying two subjects who they believe were involved in a felonious assault on Oct. 17 at the Speedway gas station located at 14004 S. Bus. 27 in DeWitt Twp.

If you have any information on this incident please call the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.