Do you know these people, DeWitt Township Police could use your help.

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A series of thefts from the Tailgaters store in DeWitt Township has police asking for the public’s help.

The DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page did not release any more information regarding when the series of thefts occurred.

(Photos/ DeWitt Charter Township)

If you know the identities of the people pictured above, please call (517) 669-6578 or email dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.