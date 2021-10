DEWITT TOWNSHIP Mich. (WLNS)—The Dewitt Township Police Department needs help finding a person connected to the theft of a catalytic converter from a white van.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue dodge caravan and is wanted for questioning.













If you have any information on this subject, please contact the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.