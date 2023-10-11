LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The DeWitt Township Police Department is warning about a scam involving alleged impostor handymen.

Police say the group is a trio of a supposed father, age 60, son, 40, and grandson, 20. They arrive in a white vehicle and offer to provide handyman work at a very cheap rate.

Once the group gets the OK, police say they enact a scheme of distracting the homeowner while one of them moves through the home stealing valuables.

Not only are they thieves, according to police they also leave without taking care of a single chore.

The DeWitt Township Police Department says anybody witnessing the group stealing from a home, or anybody who has been a victim of the trio, should call 9-1-1.