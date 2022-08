DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below.

The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Rd. Elementary on August 12.

Police say four windows of the school were shot out.

If you have any information regarding these two men or this incident, you can call DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578 or at dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.