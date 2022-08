DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police want help locating two people pictured below.

The two are allegedly connected to a case where a man’s stolen wallet and credit cards were used at a Speedway in DeWitt Twp.

The Speedway is located at 14004 S. Bus. US-27.

If you have any information on the two men pictured below, you can call the DeWitt Twp. Police at 517-669-6578.