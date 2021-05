(WLNS) — The Covid-19 vaccine remains the best defense against the deadly virus and now a Mid-Michigan clinic announced its hosting a vaccination clinic.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department will host the appointment-only clinic on Monday at the Dewitt Township Community Center. No walk ups are available, But you can make an appointment by calling 616-788-3862.

A reminder — Johnson & Johnson shots are only available to people 18 years old and older.