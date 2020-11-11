DeWitt wins five-set thriller to advance to D2 regional final

BATTLE CREEK, (Mich) WLNS – Before DeWitt’s volleyball team even stepped foot on the court at Battle Creek Lakeview High School the Panthers were feeling pretty good about themselves and how could they not?

After starting the year with a 2-7 record the Panthers entered their regional semifinal match against Richland Gull Lake on Tuesday night riding an 18 match win streak. So, the goal? Pick up lucky number 19.

It wouldn’t be easy by any means, both teams traded sets and DeWitt battled back to win the fourth set 25-23. In the fifth set, it’s the first team to 15 points and you have to win by two. The Panthers found them selves down 13-10, needing to mount a huge comeback in order to win and advance.

Senior Grace Marshall bumped a ball up to Ellie Robinson, who lightly tapped it over the net, and into an opening in Gull Lake’s defense for a crucial point. The Panthers would go on a 5-1 run and take a 15-14 lead. On match point, Cassie Sustrich set the ball to Megan Pozsgai who spiked the ball for the final point to win the match.

After the celebration Pozgai and head coach Kyle Anderson shared their excitement over a thrilling finale to their semifinal match.

“This team, we talk about relentless pursuit and grit all the time and this core group of seniors I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Anderson. “Being able to fight back like that and just own it. I didn’t even come to the timeouts there for a while because I just let my seniors take over. They were the ones talking they were the ones being the voice in there and they went and got it.”

“If I could describe it in one word it’s pure bliss,” said Pozgai. “Honestly all the house we have put in this season and to be able to win that game and see our championship in view, it’s just absolute bliss.”

The Panthers will travel back to Battle Creek Lakeview High School on Thurday night to take on Portage Central for the Regional Championship starting at 6:30 p.m.