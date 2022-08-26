Denise and Ken Kelley with their grandchildren standing next to their 13-foot sunflower plant in DeWitt.

DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Ever seen a 13-foot sunflower?

Denise Kelley of DeWitt has been growing the massive sunflower outside her home since May.

“It was a little tiny plant. It’s like Jack and the Beanstalk, it kept growing and growing until it got to the 13-foot stage,” Kelley said.

Kelley moved to DeWitt with her family from the thumb-area of Michigan two years ago. She said she planted giant sunflowers at her old home as well.

“The interesting thing about it is, they always come up on their own. I feel like God planted them and God made them grow. They’re a gift to me,” Kelley said.

Denise Kelley’s sunflower is so tall it requires just a little support from handy wires to stay upright.

She gave credit to three other important helpers, her grandchildren, Josie and Clark, and her husband, Ken Kelley.

“They helped me with the watering and weeding,” Kelley said.