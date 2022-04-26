DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – DeWitt residents are losing one of their workout spots.

The YMCA in DeWitt on Schavey Road will be closing permanently on May 31 after 15 years.

The YMCA will be closing its doors due to financial reasons, 6 News confirmed. The board of directors voted not to renew the building’s lease.

“This was not an easy decision for our Board of Directors, who are a dedicated group of community leaders who embody the mission of the organization. They realize that all our branch locations are valuable centers in our community,” said Heather Cooper Kim, Chief Volunteer Officer for the YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing in a press release.

In the press release, the YMCA confirmed that the DeWitt location was experiencing financial hardships that were only exacerbated by the pandemic.

“The Y would like to thank DeWitt for its dedicated staff, members, quality programming and annual support. Together, we have nurtured the potential of children, enhanced health and provided vital services to the community” said Casey Thompson, President and CEO.