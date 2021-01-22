Dewitt’s Jordyn Shipps adds to family legacy by winning two state titles

DEWITT, Mich(WLNS)- When the swim and dive season resumed this past Saturday, after a two-month pause caused by Covid-19, DeWitt senior Jordyn Shipps took full advantage by winning not one but two state titles.

“We we’re like, ‘hey this is going to be great, we’re ready, we’re rested, we’re going to have a great race.'” DeWitt girls swim and dive coach, Gregg Brace said.

Despite practices at the school being limited, Shipps still found a way to train for the state meet thanks to Court One in Okemos.

“It’s a little three-lane pool,” Shipps said. “I got an hour a day for six days a week and I was able to stay in shape that way. I also worked out by doing dry land and a little bit of running.”

That training certainly payed off.

Shipps captured first place in the both the 200-yard individual medley(2:02.50) and the 100-yard freestyle race(0:50.80), in Division II.

“To be able to put up the times that I put up, and what my team put up this season, it was really nice to have that opportunity,” Shipps said.

“By definition, she is the fastest I’ve ever had,” Brace said. “I mean she owns our record board.”

When it comes to swimming in the Shipps family, the apple certainty doesn’t fall far from the tree. Jordyn’s father, Steve Shipps was an All-American swimmer during his time at DeWitt, and eventually went on to swim at Michigan State from 1988-92.

“Having him there and knowing his experiences and his stories have really helped me perform the way I do because he was able to do the same thing,” Jordyn Shipps said.

“This kid is probably more talented than I was”, Steve Shipps said. “I can see her moving on to college, getting to a later stage –a chance at Olympic trials — where she’ll be able to potentially go further than I did.

Steve, a 1988 DeWitt graduate, still holds three school record.

Jordyn, a 2021 DeWitt graduate that’s committed to swim at Oakland University, currently holds nine school records.

So we had to ask Jordyn, is she the better swimmer?

“No, definitely not. He was very talented,” Jordyn said.