LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Día de los Muertos traditionally takes place on Nov. 1-2, but you’ll get to enjoy the festive holiday all through the weekend at the Lansing Mall.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Friday and going through Sunday afternoon, Casa de Rosado Galeria & Cultural Center is inviting you to “a weekend of remembrance of our beloved,” taking place next to FYE in the Lansing Mall. The event is free and open to the public.

At Lansing’s 27th Día de Las Muertos, you can add a photo or note to a loved one on the community ofrenda — an offering intended to welcome the dead.

You’ll also get to hear from several Michigan Latinx/Hispanic artists and participate in the sugar skull decoration contest — think joyous and colorful, not spooky or scary.

Here’s the weekend’s schedule of events:

Friday, Nov. 3:

Blessing of the ofrendas – 4 p.m.

Viewing of ofrendas – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Calavera!” – Five Latinx/Hispanic artists share contemporary interpretations of Jose Guadalupe Posada’s work

Sugar skull decoration contest.

Saturday, Nov. 4:

Viewing of ofrendas, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Exhibit “Calavera!” continues

Ballet Folklorico, 5 p.m.

Catrin y Catrina best-dressed contest: $100 best-of-show prize, 5 p.m.

Announcement of sugar skull decorating winners, prizes, 5 p.m.

Pan de muertos and Mexican hot cocoa

Sugar skull decorating station, open while supplies last

Sunday, Nov. 5: