LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police are investigating the Christmas day fire at the Diamondback Motorcycle Club.

“MSP is actively investigating the fire as a possible arson,” Lt. Rene Gonzalez tells 6 News.

William Fabijancic, Jr, assistant fire chief with Windsor Township Fire Department, told 6 News Monday his department was dispatched to the location in the 7000 block of Windsor Highway Christmas morning just after 10:30 a.m.

Fire crews on scene in 7000 block of Windsor Highway in Eaton county for a structure fire. (WLNS)

“We had a reported structure fire, no injuries, no one hurt,” he says. “The cause of the fire is under investigation in conjunction with the Michigan State Police.”

An official from the organization — who declined to give his name or go on camera — told 6 News the club was a total loss.