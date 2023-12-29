WINDSOR TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders from the Diamondback Motorcycle Club say they aren’t sure why someone may have torched their club on Christmas day.

Michigan State Police and the Windor Township Fire Department are investigating the blaze as a possible arson.

Diamondback Motorcycle Club Secretary Jeff Lutz says the organization believes a person or person may have broken into the club.

Fire crews on scene in 7000 block of Windsor Highway in Eaton county for a structure fire. (FILE/WLNS)

“You can ask why all day long,” he says. “Was it just an opportunity to try to get some quick cash, to you know destroy the crime scene? Was it a vendetta? Was it jealousy? You just don’t know.”

The club has hosted multiple food drives for the region in the past –providing the gathered food to local food banks. But now leaders are asking the community for help.

“I got here, you know, had a tear in my,” Harold Berry who helped found the club says. “I really did. This has been my home. I love it.”

Fire damage inside the Diamondback Motorcycle Club. (COURTESY)

Fire damage inside the Diamondback Motorcycle Club. (COURTESY)

Debris from the Diamondback Motorcycle Club Christmas fire. (WLNS)

Debris from the Diamondback Motorcycle Club Christmas fire. (WLNS)

Debris from the Diamondback Motorcycle Club Christmas fire. (WLNS)

Berry says he was celebrating Christmas with his family when he heard news of the fire. The fire destroyed the inside of the club, located in the 7000 block of Windsor Hwy. Berry says it also destroyed his Christmas spirit.

Windsor Township Fire Department officials told 6 News it was called out to the fire around 10:30 Monday morning.

Diamondback’s Secretary Jeff Lutz was thankful to first responders.

Fire crews on scene in 7000 block of Windsor Highway in Eaton county for a structure fire. (FILE/WLNS)

“We would like to give all the first responders a huge shout out,” he tells 6 News. “very profession, quick response. If they didn’t get here so quick, this building wouldn’t be here right now.”

Club officials say while the fire was contained the organization lost the contents of the club’s interior. That includes memorial shadow boxes honoring members who have passed.

“They have not only their vest and patches hanging in their shadow boxes, but also personal memorabilia, pictures and even ashes. Cremation ashes that are inside the boxes,” Lutz says.

While the fire is a disaster for the club, the leaders say it’s just a another bump in the road.

“They broke our heart,” says Berry. “They didn’t break our spirit and that is going to stick. We are just going to be stronger. That is all there is to it.”

Leaders from the club are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Township Fire Department.