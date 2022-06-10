LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local used car lot is under fire tonight for allegedly making bad deals.

One man told 6 News he bought a used vehicle from Dice Auto sales, and a week later the car stopped working.

According to the Better Business Bureau, this isn’t the first or second time customers have complained about getting bad cars from this lot.

67-year-old Nathaniel McGee retired from General Motors after 32 years. He now works at MSU as a custodian. McGee says his job is important to him and he likes to get to work early every day.

McGee says he wasn’t able to do that anymore after buying a used Chevy Suburban from Dice Auto Sales.

“They told me they had some work to do to it. They told me they’d give me a call when it was up and ready to go,” said McGee.

But McGee says when the dealer returned it, that wasn’t the case.

“When I got it back, they hadn’t done anything. $3,000 in cash. Listen I’m retired, I’m a senior citizen we don’t go buy cars to put in the garage to look at,” said McGee.

The 67-year-old says he got a service warranty on the truck from Dice Auto Sales but they refused to make the repairs needed forcing him to take his car to another mechanic and leaving him with a bill close to $1,000.

According to the BBB, several complaints have been filed about Dice Auto Sales just in the last year.

“It was either I went, and test drove a car, purchased it and then a couple days to a week later something broke,” said Ashley Gibbard with the BBB.

Mcgee says he’s not looking for any extra money he just wants the repairs needed for his truck taken care of.

“I want that vehicle fixed and fixed properly and pay the bill, pay the bill,” said McGee.