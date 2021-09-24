Dickinson-Iron District Health Department ‘regretfully’ rescinds mask order for K-6 students

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)- The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department has rescinded its mask order for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The Department “regretfully” rescinded the order due to the 2022 state budget, which will reduce funds for health departments that issue mask mandates to combat COVID-19.

“We understand that without this funding, we will lose important programs along with several staff positions. These programs have been a staple in our community for the last 85 years,” said Health Officer Daren Deyaert.

“Masks continue to be an important tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are numerous studies that indicate that consistent and correct mask use effectively and safely spread,” said Ruth Mainer, the Community Health Services Director.