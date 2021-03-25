Digital Exclusive: Ele’s Place helps grieving children and teens

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — For 30 years now, Ele’s Place – Capital Region has been helping children, teens, and young adults work through their grief after losing someone they love. It’s a healing center that offers peer support groups.

Ele’s Place also works with schools throughout the area and has helped 30,000 people in the last three decades.

Digital Anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Kristine Kuhnert, the Director of Ele’s Place – Capital Region LIVE on the ‘Daily Digital Debrief’ newscast to learn more about the organization, what it does, and how you can support its services.

Watch the interview above.