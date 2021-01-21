Digital Exclusive: McLaren Doctor on COVID-19 stress, mental fatigue

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — It has been one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported here in the United States. That’s a long time to be fighting a deadly virus. And the fight is far from over. People are tired. They’re stressed. They want life to return to normal. Addressing mental health concerns is now top of mind for many doctors and patients.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to Dr. Anatol Tolchinsky during Thursday’s ‘Daily Digital Debrief’ webcast. Tolchinsky the Director of Medical Education at McLaren Greater Lansing and is also a clinical health psychologist.

They discussed everything from why it’s so important to address your stress, ways to reduce stress and mental fatigue, and how people can remain optimistic about the future.

Watch the interview above.