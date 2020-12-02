Digital Exclusive: McLaren Doctor urges people to stay on top of wellness visits, seek help if sick

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused people to hit “pause” on many of their regular activities and that includes doctor’s appointments, wellness visits, and check-ups.

Doctors and other health officials say that’s not good. People are worried about leaving their homes for fear of contracting the coronavirus, but doctors say it’s still very important to stay on top of your regular visits.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke to Dr. Sara-Beth Weir today, the Chief Resident of McLaren Greater Lansing Family Medicine about virtual options available for patients and what health officials are doing to keep people safe in the office.

Watch the live interview from our 6 News Digital Studio above.