DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: MSU football Head Coach Mel Tucker talks season reinstatement

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– Big Ten football is back. In just a few short weeks, the Michigan State Spartan football team will take the field, just months after a decision was made to cancel the Big Ten season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten officially reversed course, announcing plans to play football beginning the weekend of October 24th. It will include an 8-game season for each team.

“From daily antigen testing for all of our players, coaches, and staff to extensive cardiac protocols and protection, the Big Ten Conference and Michigan State are leading the charge to put our players on the field safely and competitively,” Tucker said in a statement.

“Our players have been relentlessly training in our strength and conditioning program and we will be ready to compete. Thank you to all our Spartan fans for your support and the Big Ten Task Force and the medical leaders who got us here today. Go Green!”

Coach Tucker sat down with media today, to talk about the upcoming season.

The 2020 Big Ten football schedule will be announced on a future date. As noted during the press conference on Big Ten Network (Sept. 17), fans will not be allowed in attendance this season at any Big Ten stadium, with a possible exception of student-athlete or staff family members.

In addition, tailgating will not be permitted on Michigan State’s campus.

