Digital Exclusive: The Reading People offering free help, tutors needed

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Do you struggle with literacy? Do you need help preparing for GED tests? Is English your second language? Are you looking for ways to give back and help others in need? If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, you might find what you’re looking for from The Reading People in Lansing.

The Capital Area Literacy Coalition/ The Reading People is a local resource that offers free help and support to people in mid-Michigan. 6 News Digital Anchor Chivon Kloepfer spoke with Barb Schmidt, the director of the organization, to learn more about what it does and how you can get involved.

Watch the interview above.

It first aired LIVE on Wednesday, March 24, during the ‘Daily Digital Debrief’ show which airs Monday through Friday at 12:30 PM.