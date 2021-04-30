Digital Exclusive: Tips to quit smoking

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body. Cigarette smoke remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.

Many smokers find it very difficult to quit. If that’s the case for you, the good news is, there are resources in your community to help you kick the habit. To get tips to quit, the Daily Digital Debrief sat down with Allison Green, a Certified Nurse Practitioner from McLaren Mid-Michigan Physicians in Portand and Eaton Rapids.

