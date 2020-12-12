Dimondale couple opens pop-up gift wrapping shop to support local kids

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A Dimondale couple is hoping to spread some holiday cheer this holiday season and help out those who may not be too fond of wrapping Christmas gifts.

“You bring us gifts, we wrap those gifts, you give us money, we give it to the kids,” said Mark Logusz, Co-Founder of Favorite Day Gift Wrapping.

The idea for the pop-up shop came when Logusz and his girlfriend Jessica Gurnee were looking for a way to get into the Christmas spirit.

“We were driving to Costco and we came up with this idea and we sort of both sparked up,” Logusz said.

In less than a week, the couple got the permits needed to open the shop, and the landlord of Main Street Pizza donated a space for them to use.

Jessica Gurnee wraps a gift at the Favorite Day Gift Wrapping pop-up shop in Dimondale. Donations collected to wrap gifts are donated to ‘Give-A-Kid-A-Christmas’ based in Holt.

“Everybody wants to help so it’s been far easier and not as intimidating as I thought it was going to be getting the whole thing set up,” Logusz said.

Give-A-Kid-A-Christmas normally works through ‘Wish Trees’ placed in retail shops, but because of the pandemic, most donations are being made virtually. Gifts are donated to disadvantaged families who live in Holt or have a student attending Holt schools.

“Being able to help and have people come in and interact and wrap their gifts and see their happiness… selfishly I said this before… we’re doing this for the kids, but a little bit for us too,” Gurnee said.

The gift wrapping shop, located at 133 N Bridge St., is open Wednesday through Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Dec. 23. Favorite Day Gift Wrapping hopes to raise a total of $10,000 to help local children. More than $3,000 has been donated so far.