DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s that time of year again, where Christmas trees are up and Santa is on the way–but for many people, the worst part of the holiday season is gift-wrapping.

So in 2019, couple Jessica Gurnee and Mark Logusz took this as a challenge and created Favorite Day Gift Wrapping.

Since then, the organizers have wrapped thousands of gifts and donated more than $10,000 to help children in need.

“These people are fantastic,” said Marte Drumheller. “They have been doing it since my husband passed away. That’s the first time I came in to see them, was…the year my husband passed away, because I had no time.”

This year’s donations will be going to the nonprofit Ele’s Place, which works with children and teens who have lost a loved one–a service that Drumheller is no stranger to, as her grandson went there after losing a best friend in his grandpa.

Jessica Gurnee and Mark Logusz created Favorite Day Gift Wrapping. (WLNS)

“They have done an amazing job with him, and I’m really grateful that they’re available in the Lansing area to help kids who need somebody to talk to about grieving periods and losing their best friends,” said Drumheller.

Despite both having full-time jobs, Gurnee and Logusz have been able to hand-wrap thousands of gifts in the past four years.

“It’s amazing. Just like Marte said, it just feels good to know that we are doing something for an organization that’s going to do something for kids,” said Gurnee.

Logusz said one of the best parts is meeting people who benefit from Ele’s Place. “We’ve met people, multiple people who have used their services and they’re such advocates, so I just get the chills whenever we bump into somebody,” he said.