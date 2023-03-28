LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Diocese of Lansing announced its formal opposition to a proposal by the Michigan Supreme Court that would compel judges to refer to attorneys and litigants by their preferred personal pronouns, even when they “conflict” with a person’s biological sex.

The proposed amendment was circulated for discussion by the Michigan Supreme Court in January.

The rule change would permit parties and attorneys to include their personal pronouns in court documents And would require courts to use those personal pronouns when referring to or identifying the party or attorney either verbally or in writing.

In a detailed eight-page response to the proposed amendment

The Diocese of Lansing says the rule change if adopted would be a “direct violation” of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.