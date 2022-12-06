LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Saint Joseph Parish in Clinton County is taking legal action against a recent ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court.

The ruling re-defined the term “sex discrimination” in July 2022 from a 1976 law to include sexual orientation and gender identity-based discrimination.

“Michigan’s recent redefinition of sex under state law threatens to undermine this religious mission by making it illegal for Saint Joseph to follow the 2,000-year-old teachings of the Catholic Church on sex, gender and marriage,” said Lori Windham, the Vice President and Senior Counsel of the non-profit Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

Windham is representing the parish in the suit.

A Facebook post from the Diocese of Lansing lists potential examples of ways the parish could be held liable for “sex” discrimination.

“We filed a lawsuit to protect Saint Joseph’s right to live out its faith as a religious institution. Michigan cannot force the Catholic Church to compromise its religious character simply because its doors are open to all,” continued Windham.

To read the full lawsuit, click here.