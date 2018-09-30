Disabled Nigerian immigrant can stay in the U.S. for now

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - An immigrant from Nigeria who faced deportation is now allowed to stay in the United States for another year.

Francis Anwana came to the U.S. with his father in 1983 on a student visa when he was only thirteen years old, but since he's no longer a student, he faces deportation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But something that makes Anwana unique: he's deaf, can't speak, and has cognitive disabilities. That's what sparked outcry from his supporters across the country.

They say it would be wrong to deport Anwana since his life, job, and family is in the United States.

“He has absolutely really no idea all this is being done on his behalf,” said Diane Newman, Anwana’s first American teacher.

As Francis Anwana faces deportation from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to Nigeria, he's received support from politicians, friends, and his first American teacher, Diane Newman.

“He's just a really good unassuming person. He's worked hard, he's made a life here for himself in the United States, it would just be a travesty to send him back,” said Newman.

Earlier this month, Anwana was going to be deported, but ICE officials said on Thursday: "After a thorough review of Mr. Anwana's case, ICE has granted his request for a period of one year."

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is just one of the groups in support.

“We were very happy with the result that came out this week that allows him to stay,” said Augustin Arbulu, the Executive Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

To try and make Anwana's residency official, Congressman Dan Kildee introduced a bill that would make Anwana a permanent U.S. resident.

“We're asking that people consider writing letters right now in support of Francis and in support of putting this bill in front of Congress,” said Newman.

With Newman knowing Anwana since he was a teenager, she says because of his disabilities, this bill would save his life.

“He's a good man and he deserves a good future. He would not have that in Nigeria,” said Newman.

The bill Congressman Kildee introduced must be considered by Congress in order to pass. If it doesn't, in a year from now, Anwana will be deported to Nigeria.