Children and adults living with disabilities played some baseball with the Lansing Lugnuts, thanks to the Beautiful Lives Project.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Individuals who live with disabilities got a special opportunity in Lansing Tuesday.

The fun is thanks to the Beautiful Lives Project, a non-profit started by co-founder Bryce Weiler. The organization helps disabled individuals experience sports and other programs.

Around 65 people spent part of the afternoon learning baseball skills at Jackson Field from the Lugnuts themselves.

Some Lugnuts talk to a kid getting ready to bat at Jackson Field.

Chance strikes a pose while holding a baseball at Jackson Field.

A pair holds hands during the event hosted by the Lansing Lugnuts and the Beautiful Lives Project.

The event was initially scheduled for May 2, but was cancelled due to bad weather.

The Lugnuts’ new manager, Craig Conklin, said he wants to use baseball as a way to give back.

Last year, Beautiful Lives joined the Michigan State University baseball, softball and football teams to play some sports alongside the Spartans.