Discussion for possible expansion of alcohol sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A state house meeting is set to take place today and on the agenda is new legislation involving alcohol sales.

Up for discussion is an expansion of alcohol sales that would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m.

Currently indoor dining, including bars, work under a 10 p.m. curfew due to state COVID-19 restrictions.

Supporters of the legislation say by extending hours this will help businesses get back on their feet due to the bar industry being one of the pandemic’s major casualties.

Those against the idea say they have concerns about more drinking and driving along with addiction being escalated by extending the hours.

The meeting is set to start at noon.