Discussion on racial unrest and injustice in 2020 being held online, moderated by Michigan Health Officials

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon will be joining theCommunity Virtual Platform for Change this afternoon to help discuss racial unrest and injustice in 2020.

The discussion will be moderated by Michigan Public Health Institutes Paul Elam.

According to event information, the forum is meant to address systemic racism and is meant to motivate people beyond having a conversation about racial inequality.

The discussion begins tonight at 7p.m. and can be found live on Youtube, Facebook and Zoom.