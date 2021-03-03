Dismissal of charges hearing approved for former Governor Rick Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Governor Rick Snyder will now have a chance next Tuesday to try and get his misdemeanor charges dismissed in the Flint water crisis.

His lawyers are arguing that the indictment returned by a one-person grand jury was filed in the wrong county because Snyder didn’t work in Genesee County.

He faces misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty which led to Flint’s water system becoming contaminated.

Snyder-appointed emergency managers switched the city’s water supply to the Flint River in 2014, but the water wasn’t properly treated to reduce corrosion.