Dispatcher, 1st responder speak after baby born on side of road

It was an unusual 911 call to Eaton County Central Dispatch: A couple was on their way to the hospital to have a baby, but that baby just couldn’t wait any longer.

It’s the type of call dispatchers and paramedics train for, but say they rarely get.

“We had one back in 2016 where our crews delivered a child out on Saginaw Highway,” Grand Ledge Paramedic and Firefighter Andy Russian said. “But no, it’s not an everyday occurrence by any means.”

When the father and mother realized they might not make it to the hospital in time, the father called 911.

“I just had them pull over, and got the ambulance going, and at that point she was already starting to have the baby,” Dispatch Supervisor Hannah Hunt said.

By the time paramedics arrived, the baby was born. Russian said this is the closest he’s come to delivering a child.

“I’ve never had to do it,” he said. “I have two kids of my own, but I wasn’t delivering any of them.”

And Russian commended the baby’s father for staying calm under pressure.

“Dad was fantastic,” he said. “I’m not sure if my wife was having birth in a car, I don’t know if I’d have been that calm.”

The mother and her newborn baby girl were taken to an area hospital, and officials say the family is doing well.

As rare as calls like this are, Hunt and Russian say they’re a nice change of pace.

“I was kind of excited because we like to have childbirth calls,” Hunt said.

“Usually we’re on the other side of traumatic experiences,” Russian said. “So it’s really pretty cool to have something like this come around.”

**Watch the video above to hear excerpts of the 911 call.