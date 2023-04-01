EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees released the report late Friday night from law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP over alleged Title IX reporting failures and the departure of former Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta.

Then-provost, now Interim President of MSU Teresa Woodruff, asked Gupta to resign after determining he failed to report an alleged sexual misconduct case as required under MSU’s policy.

Woodruff accused Gupta of five allegations, but the report only found the violation of the mandatory reporting protocol to be accurate.

Other alleged violations included failure to investigate alleged misconduct of a business school leader, causing a two-month delay by not reporting the alleged incident, failure to notify the “Office of Faculty and Academic Staff Affairs and the accused’s request to leave, and failure to prevent a violation of Outside Work for Pay Policy for the accused.”

The report did not show “definitive evidence either supporting or disproving” that Woodruff was trying to bar Gupta as a university presidential candidate when she gave him his employment evaluation during the time she was provost.

Following the release of the 104-page report, the Board of Trustees issued a statement saying:

“The Board of Trustees commissioned a review of the progress within MSU’s Title IX office as well as the circumstances surrounding the departure of Sanjay Gupta as dean. We are sharing the results of that review with the public,” the Board said.

“As we move forward, we will continue to have conversations with the university’s administration in pursuit of our shared goal of creating the safest, healthiest, and most respectful environment for our students and employees. Any future action related to topics covered in the review will be handled by MSU’s administrative leaders. We will not comment further on this matter,” the Board continued.

Quinn Emanuel also provided recommendations for better policies regarding Relationship Violence, Sexual Misconduct policies and Title IX investigations. You can read the full report here 2023-03-30 MSU Final Report.pdf