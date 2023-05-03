LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A bill package that strengthens the enforcement of distracted driving laws was passed by the Michigan House.

HB 4250, introduced by Democratic State Rep. Matt Koleszar, prohibits a person from using a cell phone while driving a vehicle or school bus passed the Michigan House.

HB 2451, introduced by Democratic State Rep. Tyrone Carter would prescribe the number of points assigned to a person’s driving record for a second or subsequent violation of the distracted driving law.

“These bills are necessary because distracted driving accounts for about 25% of all fatal crashes here in Michigan. That isn’t just a number; that is real lives lost. Something needs to be done to protect Michiganders while they are driving on the roads, and these bills do just that,” Koleszar said in a press release.