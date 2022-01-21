Dive teams continue search for missing GVSU student in new location

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several agencies are searching right now for 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He’s the Grand Valley State University who went missing from MSU’s campus the evening of Oct. 29, 2021.

Dive teams are searching a new location at the end of Clippert St., south of Kalamazoo St, near Green Dot Stables.

Barricades have also been set-up in the area.

Sources tell us that the Michigan State Police Marine Services Division, Capital Area Dive Team and the Oakland County Dive Team are assisting with search efforts in the Red Cedar River.

Santo was last seen around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29 in the area of Yakeley hall on MSU’s campus, wearing grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

Despite the fact that he was last seen on MSU’s campus, the camera that could have seen Santo was not operational on the night he disappeared.

The reward for information leading to Santo has recently increased to $30,000.