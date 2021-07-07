Diver inspecting Consumers Energy dam found dead in Kalamazoo River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A diver inspecting the Calkins Bridge Dam has died, Consumers Energy announced in a press release.

The diver went missing while inspecting the dam and was found in the Kalamazoo River before 4 p.m. today.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s office assisted in recovering the body alongside other public safety organizations.

“Our hearts go out to this individual’s family, friends and co-workers during this tragic time,” said Consumers.

“Safety remains our top priority and we will work with local authorities as an investigation regarding the cause of this incident is conducted.”

